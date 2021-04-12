Cohen & Steers, Inc.'s (NYSE:CNS) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 41.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Cohen & Steers' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:CNS Price Based on Past Earnings April 12th 2021

Is There Enough Growth For Cohen & Steers?

Cohen & Steers' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 44%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 19% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 32% each year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Cohen & Steers' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Cohen & Steers' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Cohen & Steers' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cohen & Steers you should know about.

