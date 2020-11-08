Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Pay A US$1.39 Dividend In Three Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 13th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of December.

Cohen & Steers's next dividend payment will be US$1.39 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.56 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cohen & Steers stock has a trailing yield of around 4.3% on the current share price of $59.12. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cohen & Steers's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Cohen & Steers can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cohen & Steers paid out 62% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CNS Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Cohen & Steers earnings per share are up 7.9% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Cohen & Steers has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Cohen & Steers got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Cohen & Steers as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Cohen & Steers. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cohen & Steers you should know about.

