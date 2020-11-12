Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 256.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.18, the dividend yield is 8.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNS was $63.18, representing a -19.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.23 and a 88.48% increase over the 52 week low of $33.52.

CNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). CNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports CNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.28%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

