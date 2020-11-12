Dividends
CNS

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 256.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.18, the dividend yield is 8.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNS was $63.18, representing a -19.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.23 and a 88.48% increase over the 52 week low of $33.52.

CNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). CNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports CNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.28%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNS

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular