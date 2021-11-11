Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 277.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $99.64, the dividend yield is 6.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNS was $99.64, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.22 and a 65.94% increase over the 52 week low of $60.05.

CNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). CNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91.

