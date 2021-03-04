Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -67.63% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNS was $67.18, representing a -14.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.82 and a 100.42% increase over the 52 week low of $33.52.

CNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). CNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports CNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.35%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

