Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CNS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.89, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNS was $62.89, representing a -19.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.23 and a 87.62% increase over the 52 week low of $33.52.

CNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). CNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.12%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

