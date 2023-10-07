Cohen & Steers (FRA:FG9) Price Target Increased by 11.05% to 66.69

The average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers (FRA:FG9) has been revised to 66.69 / share. This is an increase of 11.05% from the prior estimate of 60.05 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.03 to a high of 68.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.99% from the latest reported closing price of 57.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG9 is 0.15%, a decrease of 16.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 33,863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,472K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG9 by 27.44% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,860K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,622K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing an increase of 23.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG9 by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,585K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG9 by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,290K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

