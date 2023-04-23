Cohen & Steers (FRA:FG9) Price Target Decreased by 10.59% to 61.77

The average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers (FRA:FG9) has been revised to 61.77 / share. This is an decrease of 10.59% from the prior estimate of 69.09 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.16 to a high of 63.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.30% from the latest reported closing price of 55.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG9 is 0.18%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.82% to 33,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 3,059K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG9 by 5.01% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,860K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG9 by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,628K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG9 by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,290K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG9 by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,220K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG9 by 3.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.