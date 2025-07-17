COHEN & STEERS Earnings Results: $CNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

COHEN & STEERS ($CNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, missing estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $136,130,000, missing estimates of $137,753,900 by $-1,623,900.

COHEN & STEERS Insider Trading Activity

COHEN & STEERS insiders have traded $CNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON CHEIGH (President and CIO) sold 25,500 shares for an estimated $2,040,255

COHEN & STEERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of COHEN & STEERS stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COHEN & STEERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/30/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

COHEN & STEERS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $67.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $78.0 on 04/11/2025

