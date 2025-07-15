COHEN & STEERS Earnings Preview: Recent $CNS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COHEN & STEERS ($CNS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $137,753,900 and earnings of $0.76 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CNS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
COHEN & STEERS Insider Trading Activity
COHEN & STEERS insiders have traded $CNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON CHEIGH (President and CIO) sold 25,500 shares for an estimated $2,040,255
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
COHEN & STEERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of COHEN & STEERS stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 429,954 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,503,808
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 315,675 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,332,918
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 263,518 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,147,319
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 252,300 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,247,075
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 225,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,056,250
- LANDMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P. added 197,657 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,861,974
- UBS GROUP AG removed 143,231 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,494,287
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
COHEN & STEERS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/30/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for COHEN & STEERS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNS forecast page.
COHEN & STEERS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $67.0 on 06/30/2025
- John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $78.0 on 04/11/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.