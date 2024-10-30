News & Insights

Stocks
CNS

Cohen & Steers, DLC acquire open air shopping center in Fairfax County, VA

October 30, 2024 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cohen & Steers announced that funds managed by the Private Real Estate Group of Cohen & Steers and DLC, an owner and operator of open-air shopping centers in the U.S., have jointly acquired Springfield Commons, an open-air community shopping center in Springfield, Virginia. Springfield Commons is a 119,085 square foot shopping center located approximately 15 miles west of Washington, D.C. The center sits across from Springfield Town Center, a vibrant shopping destination that offers a mix of retail, entertainment, and dining options. This hub enhances the area’s appeal as a strong retail node, attracting new housing and a hotel currently in development, which will further enhance the community. The property is shadow anchored by the most visited Home Depot in Virginia and is 78% occupied by tenants including Pure Gym, Old Navy, Pure Hockey, Staples and more. The property is expected to be 98% leased in the short-term.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.