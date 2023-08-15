Cohen & Steers (CNS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.97, changing hands as low as $63.44 per share. Cohen & Steers Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNS's low point in its 52 week range is $52.34 per share, with $78.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.40.

