Cohen & Steers (CNS) Records 2.4% Sequential Rise in July AUM

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $82.3 billion as of Jul 31, 2023, which reflected an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.86 billion and net inflows of $231 million supported the rise. However, it was partially offset by distributions of $162 million.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $34.43 billion at the end of July 2023, rising 3.5% from the June-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.53 billion while the rest were sub-advisory.

Closed-end funds were $11.06 billion, increasing 1.2% from the prior month. Also, the company registered $36.85 billion in open-end funds, marking a 1.8% rise from the previous month.

Cohen & Steers’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support its financials. A solid AUM balance is likely to continue aiding the top line. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind which might hurt its financials to some extent.

Among other asset managers, Virtus Investment Partners VRTS and Lazard LAZ are expected to release preliminary AUM results for July in the coming days.

VTRS and LAZ currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

