Cohen & Steers (CNS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Cohen & Steers’ CNS third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. Moreover, the bottom line was 3.1% higher than the year-ago reported figure.



Results primarily benefited from an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Despite net inflows, the company recorded a marginal fall in assets under management (AUM) balance.



Net income available to common stockholders (on a GAAP basis) was $31.9 million or 66 cents per share, down from $34 million or 70 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Improve & Expenses Rise

Revenues (GAAP basis) were $111.2 million, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter. The rise was driven by an increase in investment advisory and administration fee.



Total expenses (GAAP basis) amounted to $67.9 million, up 4.7% year over year. All cost components, except for general and administrative expenses, witnessed a rise.



Operating income (GAAP basis) was $43.3 million, up 7.9% year over year.



Total non-operating income was $3.2 million, down 51.2% from the year-ago quarter.

AUM Falls Marginally

As of Sep 30, 2020, AUM was $70.5 billion, down marginally from the year-earlier quarter. The company’s net inflows were $2.3 billion in the reported quarter.



Average AUM totaled $69.8 billion, up 1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Our Take

The company’s diverse product offerings and investment strategies will likely support top-line growth. Moreover, driven by a solid liquidity position, its capital deployments look sustainable.

Cohen Steers Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cohen Steers Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cohen Steers Inc Quote

Currently, Cohen & Steers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance & Earnings Release Dates of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $9.22 per share hugely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.81. The figure reflected a rise of 29% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG and Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. WDR are scheduled to announce quarterly results on Oct 26 and Oct 27, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cohen Steers Inc (CNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.