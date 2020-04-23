Cohen & Steers' (CNS) Q1 Earnings Miss, AUM Balance Down

Cohen & Steers’ CNS first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. However, the bottom line was 5.2% higher than the year-ago reported figure.



Rise in expenses and fall in assets under management (AUM) balance were the major headwinds. However, improvement in revenues and modest asset inflows offered some support.



Net income available to common stockholders (on a GAAP basis) was $20.6 million or 42 cents per share, down from $32.5 million or 68 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues & Expenses Rise



Revenues (GAAP basis) were $105.8 million, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter. An increase in all three components of revenues drove the upside.



Total expenses (GAAP basis) amounted to $77.5 million, increasing 31.8% year over year. The upswing resulted from a rise in all cost components.



Operating income (GAAP basis) was $28.4 million, down 19.9% year over year.



Total non-operating loss was $19.8 million against non-operating income of $14.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



AUM Falls



As of Mar 31, 2020, AUM was $57.4 billion, down 13.2% from the year-earlier quarter, mainly due market depreciation. The company’s net inflows were $1.2 billion in the quarter.



However, average AUM totaled $69 billion, up 9.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Our Take



While the company’s diverse product offerings and investment strategies will likely continue to support top-line growth, rising operating expenses and coronavirus-related uncertainty are major near-term concerns.

Currently, Cohen & Steers carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Performance & Earnings Release Dates of Other Asset Managers



BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $6.60 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.69. The figure was marginally lower than the year-ago reported number.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG and Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. WDR are scheduled to announce first-quarter results on Apr 27 and Apr 28, respectively.



