Cohen & Steers (CNS) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 65.28

The average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) has been revised to 65.28 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of 59.16 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.46% from the latest reported closing price of 73.73 / share.

Cohen & Steers Declares $0.57 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023 received the payment on November 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $73.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.09%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 11.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNS is 0.16%, an increase of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 34,137K shares. The put/call ratio of CNS is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,250K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares, representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 3.24% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,860K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,657K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,570K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,290K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

