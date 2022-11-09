Cohen & Steers' (CNS) October AUM Improves on Upbeat Markets

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $80 billion as of Oct 31, 2022, which reflects an increase of almost 1% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.5 billion supported the rise, partially offset by net inflows of $570 million and distributions of $172 million.



CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $31.6 billion at the end of October, rising 2.5% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18.2 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Closed-end funds were $11.1 billion, up 1.1% from September 2022. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers recorded $37.2 billion in open-end funds, down marginally from the prior month.



The company’s diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to keep supporting financials. Its solid AUM balance will likely continue aiding the top line. However, elevated expenses and a tough operating environment are major near-term headwinds, which might hurt its financials to some extent.



So far this year, shares of Cohen & Steers have plunged 35.6% compared with a 23% decline recorded by the industry.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Among other asset managers, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for October in the coming days.



At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while T. Rowe Price has a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.