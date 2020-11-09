Cohen & Steers' (CNS) October AUM Improves on Solid Inflows

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $71.3 billion as of Oct 31, 2020, which increased 1% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $2 billion were partially offset by market depreciation of $1.1 billion and distributions of $219 million.



The company recorded total institutional accounts of $30.1 billion at the end of October, down 1% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $16.1 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Cohen & Steers recorded $31.3 billion in open-end funds, down 0.4% from a month ago. However, close-end funds were $9.9 billion, which grew 13.1% from September 2020.



Cohen & Steers’ widespread product offerings, global reach and investment strategies continue to attract investors, in turn, supporting revenue growth. However, mounting expenses are likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent.



Shares of the company have lost 5.8% so far this year against 3% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.







Currently, Cohen & Steers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Among other asset managers, Franklin Resources BEN, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for October in the coming days.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cohen Steers Inc (CNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.