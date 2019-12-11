Cohen & Steers (CNS) November AUM Down on Market Depreciation
Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $71.2 billion as of Nov 30, 2019, down 1.1% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $630 million were offset by market depreciation of $656 million and distributions of $758 million.
The company recorded total institutional accounts of $31.4 billion at the end of the month, down 1.3% on a sequential basis. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $15.3 billion as of Nov 30 and the remaining were subadvisory accounts.
Cohen & Steers recorded $30.2 billion in open-end funds, down marginally from $30.4 billion a month ago. Also, closed-end funds were $9.6 billion, down 1.5% sequentially.
With operations across the globe, Cohen & Steers benefits largely from its well-diversified AUM. However, escalating expenses mainly due to its continued expansion efforts are expected to keep hindering bottom-line growth.
Shares of the company have surged 93.1% so far this year, outperforming the 9.7% rally of the industry.
Currently, Cohen & Steers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance and Upcoming Release
Franklin Resources BEN announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $691.3 billion for November 2019. Results displayed a marginal decrease from $693.1 billion recorded as of Oct 31, 2019. Net outflows were partly offset by net market gains.
Invesco’s IVZ preliminary month-end AUM of $1,201.9 billion for November 2019 increased marginally from the prior month. The rise was primarily driven by favorable market returns, partially offset by net long-term outflows and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.
Legg Mason LM is expected to report November AUM figures in the next few days.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.