Cohen & Steers' (CNS) May AUM Up on Solid Markets & Inflows

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $63.8 billion as of May 31, 2020, which increased 2.7% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.4 billion and net inflows of $428 million were partially offset by distributions of $199 million.



The company recorded total institutional accounts of $28 billion at the end of May, up 3.6% on a sequential basis. Of the total institutional accounts as of May 31, advisory accounts were $14.8 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Cohen & Steers recorded $27.3 billion in open-end funds, up 1.7% from $26.8 billion a month ago. Also, close-end funds came in at $8.6 billion, which grew 2.7% from April 2020.



Cohen & Steers’ widespread product offerings, global reach and investment strategies continue to attract investors, in turn supporting revenue growth. However, mounting expenses will likely impede bottom-line growth to some extent.



Shares of the company have rallied 17.3% so far this year against 2% decline of the industry it belongs to.







Currently, Cohen & Steers sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Among other asset managers, Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN, Invesco Ltd. IVZ and Legg Mason Inc. LM are expected to release preliminary AUM results for May in the coming days.



