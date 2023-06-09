Cohen & Steers' (CNS) May AUM Falls 3.8% on Weaker Markets

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $77.9 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 3.8% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $2.4 billion, net outflows of $461 million and distributions of $181 million led to the decline.



CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $32.1 billion at the end of May 2023, falling 3.5% from the April-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Closed-end funds were $10.7 billion, decreasing 2.8% from the April 2023 level. Also, Cohen & Steers recorded $35.1 billion in open-end funds, marking a 4.4% decline from the prior month.



Cohen & Steers’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support financials. Its solid AUM balance is likely to continue aiding the top line. However, high expenses and a challenging operating environment are major near-term headwinds, which might hurt its financials to some extent.



Over the past six months, shares of Cohen & Steers have lost 7.8% compared with the 1.3% decline recorded by the industry.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Among other asset managers, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for May in the coming days.



At present, both Invesco and T. Rowe Price carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

