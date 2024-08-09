Cohen & Steers (CNS) July AUM Jumps 4.8% on Upbeat Markets

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $84.6 billion as of Jul 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 4.8% from the prior month's level.



The increase was driven by the market appreciation of $41 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $45 million and distributions of $153 million.



Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $33.8 billion at the end of July 2024, growing 4.8% from the June 2024-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



At the end of July, Closed-end funds were $11.4 billion, up 3.2% from the June 2024-end level. Further, Open-end funds were $39.4 billion, which jumped 5.3% from the previous month.



CNS’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support its financials. A solid AUM balance is likely to continue aiding the top line. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.



Over the past three months, Cohen & Steers shares have gained 17.7% against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Competitive Landscape

We now look forward to the monthly performance metrics of Invesco IVZ and Franklin Resources BEN, which are expected to release results in the coming days.



At present, IVZ and BEN carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

