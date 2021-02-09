Cohen & Steers' (CNS) January AUM Improves on Solid Inflows

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $81.2 billion as of Jan 31, 2021, which reflects an increase of 1.6% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $2.1 billion were partially offset by market depreciation of $586 million and distributions of $207 million.



The company recorded total institutional accounts of $33.8 billion at the end of January, up 1.7% from the December-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18.4 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Cohen & Steers recorded $35.9 billion in open-end funds, up 2.2% from a month ago. Closed-end funds were $11.4 billion, down marginally from December 2020.



Cohen & Steers’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are likely to continue to support financials. Its solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the top line. However, elevated expenses are expected to impede bottom-line growth to some extent.



Over the past six months, shares of the company have gained 12.4% compared with 24.3% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.











Currently, Cohen & Steers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Among other asset managers, Franklin Resources BEN, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for January in the coming days.

