Cohen & Steers' (CNS) January AUM Falls 4.6% on Weak Markets

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $79.3 billion as of Jan 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 4.6% from the prior month's level.



The decrease was due to a net outflow of $1.5 billion, a market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million.



Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $32 billion at the end of January 2024, falling 8.6% from the December 2023-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Closed-end funds were $10.9 billion, down 1.9% from the December 2023-end level. Also, Open-end funds were $36.4 billion, which fell 1.6% from the prior month.



CNS’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support its financials. A solid AUM balance is likely to continue supporting the top line. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.



Over the past three months, shares of Cohen & Steers have jumped 31%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 24.7%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Among the other asset managers, Invesco IVZ and Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN are set to announce their preliminary AUM balance for January 2024 in the coming days.



Invesco has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

