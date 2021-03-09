Cohen & Steers' (CNS) February AUM Improves on Upbeat Market

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $83.1 billion as of Feb 28, 2021, which reflects an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion were partially offset by distributions of $202 million.



The company recorded total institutional accounts of $34.9 billion at the end of February, up 3.3% from the January-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.1 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Cohen & Steers recorded $36.7 billion in open-end funds, up 2.1% from a month ago. Closed-end funds were $11.5 billion, up marginally from January 2021.



Cohen & Steers’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are likely to continue supporting its financials. Its solid AUM balance is likely to keep aiding the top line. However, elevated expenses are expected to impede bottom-line growth to some extent.



Over the past six months, shares of the company have rallied 15.1%, underperforming 32.6% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.







Currently, Cohen & Steers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Among other asset managers, Franklin Resources BEN, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are likely to release preliminary AUM results for February in the coming days.

