Cohen & Steers' (CNS) February AUM Down on Unfavorable Markets

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $98.9 billion as of Feb 28, 2022, which reflects a decline of 3.1% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $3.5 billion and distributions of $197 million were partially offset by net inflows of $479 million.



CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $39.7 billion at the end of February, down 3.5% from the January-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $23.4 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Cohen & Steers recorded $46.8 billion in open-end funds, down 3.4% from a month ago. Closed-end funds were $12.4 billion, down 0.7% from January 2022.



The company’s diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to keep supporting financials. Its solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the top line. However, elevated expenses are expected to impede bottom-line growth to some extent.



Over the past six months, shares of CNS have lost 12.3% compared with a 15% decline recorded by the industry.



Among other asset managers, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for February in the coming days.



Over the past six months, shares of IVZ have lost 21.2%, while the TROW stock has lost 37.7%.

