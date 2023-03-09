Cohen & Steers' (CNS) February AUM Down 4.3% on Weak Markets

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $83.5 billion as of Feb 28, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 4.3% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $3.5 billion, net outflows of $118 million and distributions of $185 million led to the monthly decline.



CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.4 billion at the end of February 2023, falling 4.9% from the January-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Closed-end funds were $11.4 billion, down 3.3% from January 2023. Also, Cohen & Steers recorded $38.7 billion in open-end funds, declining 4.2% from the prior month.



The company’s diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support financials. Its solid AUM balance will likely continue aiding the top line. However, high expenses and a challenging operating environment are major near-term headwinds, which might hurt its financials to some extent.



Over the past six months, shares of Cohen & Steers have declined 6.7% against a 3% rise recorded by the industry.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Among other asset managers, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for February in the coming days.



At present, both Invesco and T. Rowe Price carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.