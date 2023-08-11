Cohen & Steers (CNS) Declares $0.57 Dividend

Cohen & Steers said on August 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 will receive the payment on August 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $66.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.32%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 11.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNS is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 34,185K shares. The put/call ratio of CNS is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers is 67.32. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of 66.33.

The projected annual revenue for Cohen & Steers is 515MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,849K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,059K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 17.50% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,860K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,641K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,622K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing an increase of 23.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 28.83% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,290K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

