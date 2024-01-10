Cohen & Steers' (CNS) December AUM Improves on Upbeat Markets

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $83.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. This reflected a rise of 5.6% from the prior month's level.



The improvement was driven by a positive net inflow of $61 million and a market appreciation of $4.8 billion. These were partially offset by distributions of $408 million.



Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $35 billion at the end of December 2023, increasing 7.1% from the November-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $20.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Closed-end funds were $11.1 billion, up 3.5% from the November-end level. Also, Open-end funds were $37 billion, which improved 5% from the prior month.



CNS’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support its financials. A solid AUM balance is likely to continue supporting the top line. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.



Over the past three months, shares of Cohen & Steers have gained 19% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.8%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Among the other asset managers, Invesco IVZ and Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN are set to announce their preliminary AUM balance for December 2023 in the coming days.



Invesco has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.