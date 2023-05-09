Cohen & Steers' (CNS) April AUM Improves on Upbeat Markets

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $80.9 billion as of Apr 30, 2023, which reflects an increase of 1.3% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.3 billion supported the rise, which was partially offset by net outflows of $86 million and distributions of $185 million.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.2 billion at the end of April 2023, increasing 2% from the March-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18.9 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Closed-end funds were $11 billion, marginally increasing from the March 2023 level. Also, Cohen & Steers recorded $36.7 billion in open-end funds, witnessing a slight rise from the prior month.

The company’s diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support financials. Its solid AUM balance is likely to continue aiding the top line. However, high expenses and a challenging operating environment are major near-term headwinds, which might hurt its financials to some extent.

Over the past six months, shares of Cohen & Steers have lost 15.7% compared with the 12.1% decline recorded by the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Among other asset managers, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for April in the coming days.

At present, both Invesco and T. Rowe Price carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.