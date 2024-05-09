Cohen & Steers' (CNS) April AUM Dips on Unfavorable Markets

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $77.2 billion as of Apr 30, 2024. This reflected a decline of 4.9% from the prior month's level.



The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion, net outflows of $74 million and distributions of $151 million.



Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $30.6 billion at the end of April 2024, falling 5.5% from the March 2024-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.4 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Closed-end funds were $10.7 billion, down 3.4% from the March 2024-end level. Further, Open-end funds were $35.8 billion, which declined 5.1% from the previous month.



CNS’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support its financials. A solid AUM balance is likely to continue supporting the top line. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.



Over the past six months, Cohen & Steers shares have gained 35.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 26.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Competitive Landscape

We now look forward to the monthly performance metrics of Invesco IVZ and Franklin Resources BEN, which are expected to release results in the coming days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ’s 2024 earnings has been unchanged over the past seven days. The consensus estimate for BEN’s current-fiscal-year earnings has been revised marginally lower over the past seven days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.