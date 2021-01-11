Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 12, 2021

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that FOF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FOF was $12.7, representing a -9.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.98 and a 102.55% increase over the 52 week low of $6.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FOF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

