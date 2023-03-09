Cohen & Steers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CNS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.75, changing hands as low as $68.17 per share. Cohen & Steers Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CNS's low point in its 52 week range is $52.34 per share, with $88.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.37.
