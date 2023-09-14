News & Insights

US Markets

Cohen-Pavon, ex-executive of crypto lender Celsius, pleads guilty to US criminal charges

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 14, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

Adds details on plea, background on case

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Roni Cohen-Pavon, a former executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, has pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges, court records showed on Thursday.

Cohen-Pavon, Celsius' former chief revenue officer, pleaded guilty in a hearing held on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan to four counts, including manipulating the price of the exchange's crypto token, known as Cel.

Cohen-Pavon, an Israeli citizen, was initially charged in July alongside Alex Mashinsky, Celsius' founder and former chief executive officer. He had been located abroad at the time of Mashinsky's arrest, according to Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

Mashinsky has pleaded not guilty to U.S. fraud charges. Prosecutors say he misled customers and artificially inflated Cel's price.

Cohen-Pavon's sentencing date is set for Dec. 11, 2024.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.