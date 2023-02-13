Cohen Martin Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers (CNS)

Fintel reports that Cohen Martin has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.35MM shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS). This represents 19.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.69MM shares and 20.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.06% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers is $72.42. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.06% from its latest reported closing price of $73.94.

The projected annual revenue for Cohen & Steers is $515MM, a decrease of 9.23%. The projected annual EPS is $3.35, a decrease of 4.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNS is 0.18%, a decrease of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 32,073K shares. The put/call ratio of CNS is 2.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 3,121K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 0.93% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,900K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,580K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,290K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,220K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Background Information



Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

