Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.95, the dividend yield is 5.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COHN was $17.95, representing a -65.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.70 and a 23.41% increase over the 52 week low of $14.54.

COHN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). COHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cohn Dividend History page.

