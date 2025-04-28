Cohen & Company Inc. Scheduled to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Cohen & Company Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, with a conference call to discuss them.

Cohen & Company Inc. will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 1, 2025, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call will be accessible via webcast on the company's website, and listeners can also join through a designated phone number. The company specializes in capital markets and asset management services, with significant operating segments including Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. As of March 31, 2025, Cohen & Company managed approximately $2.3 billion in assets primarily related to fixed income securities and various investment vehicles. For further information, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

Cohen & Company Inc. will release its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call shows the company's commitment to engaging with investors and providing insights into its performance and strategies.

The firm has approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, showcasing the scale and success of its asset management services.

The detailed information about the company's operating segments highlights its diversified business model and potential for growth across various financial services.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any key financial metrics or insights that could indicate the company's current performance, potentially leading to uncertainty among investors.

The lack of any mention of recent challenges or market conditions could raise concerns about transparency and preparedness for potential risks.

Without a prior earnings report context or comparison from previous quarters, stakeholders might find it difficult to gauge the significance of the upcoming results.

FAQ

When will Cohen & Company release its financial results?

Cohen & Company will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 1, 2025.

What time is the conference call on May 1, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on May 1, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

The conference call is available via webcast on the Company's homepage at www.cohenandcompany.com or by phone.

What is the participant passcode for the call replay?

The participant passcode for the replay of the call is 13753600.

What services does Cohen & Company provide?

Cohen & Company specializes in capital markets, asset management, and principal investing services.

$COHN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $COHN stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) will release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that day to discuss these results.





The conference call will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast by clicking the webcast link on the Company’s homepage at



www.cohenandcompany.com



. Those wishing to listen to the conference call with operator assistance can dial (877) 524-8416 (domestic) or +1 (412) 902-1028 (international). A replay of the call will be available for three days following the call by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, with participant passcode 13753600.







About Cohen & Company







Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company’s operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, gestation repo financing, new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, underwriting, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company’s subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) S.A. in Europe. A division of JVB, Cohen & Company Capital Markets (“CCM”) is the Company’s full-service boutique investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”), capital markets, and SPAC advisory services. The Capital Markets business segment also includes investment returns on financial instruments that the Company has received as consideration for advisory, underwriting, and new issue placement services provided by CCM. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, joint ventures, and investment funds. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $2.3 billion of assets under management in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including U.S. and European bank and insurance trust preferred securities, debt issued by small and medium sized European, U.S., and Bermudian insurance and reinsurance companies, equity interests of SPACs and their sponsor entities, and commercial real estate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit



www.cohenandcompany.com



Investors -









Media -











Cohen & Company Inc.





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher









Joseph W. Pooler, Jr.





Joseph Sala or Zach Genirs









Executive Vice President and





212-355-4449









Chief Financial Officer













215-701-8952















investorrelations@cohenandcompany.com

























