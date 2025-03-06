Cohen & Company Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 10, 2025

Cohen & Company will release 2024 financial results on March 10, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Cohen & Company Inc. will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 10, 2025, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. The call will be accessible via a webcast on the company's website and by phone for those seeking operator assistance. A replay will be available for three days post-call. Cohen & Company specializes in capital markets and asset management services, with operating segments including Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. As of December 31, 2024, the company manages approximately $2.3 billion in assets, primarily in fixed income securities across various asset classes. For more details, financial professionals can reach the company through provided contact information.

Cohen & Company is set to release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, showcasing transparency and accountability to shareholders.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership, enhancing investor relations.

The company manages approximately $2.3 billion in assets, indicating strong performance and a robust asset management segment.

The press release does not provide any financial results or projections ahead of the scheduled conference call, leaving stakeholders without critical information about the company's performance.

There is a lack of specific details or highlights about significant developments or achievements in 2024, which may raise concerns about the company's progress or strategic direction.

The timing of the conference call announcement might lead to increased speculation or anxiety among investors and analysts regarding the company's financial health, particularly if previous results were less than favorable.

When will Cohen & Company release its financial results?

Cohen & Company will release its financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024 on March 10, 2025.

How can I access the conference call for financial results?

Interested parties can access the conference call via webcast on the Company's homepage at www.cohenandcompany.com.

What time is the Cohen & Company conference call?

The conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on March 10, 2025.

What is the participant passcode for the call replay?

The participant passcode for the conference call replay is 13752190.

What services does Cohen & Company provide?

Cohen & Company specializes in capital markets, asset management, and principal investing across various financial services.

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Monday, March 10, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that day to discuss these results.





The conference call will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast by clicking the webcast link on the Company’s homepage at



www.cohenandcompany.com



. Those wishing to listen to the conference call with operator assistance can dial (877) 524-8416 (domestic) or +1 (412) 902-1028 (international). A replay of the call will be available for three days following the call by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, with participant passcode 13752190.







About Cohen & Company







Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company’s operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, gestation repo financing, new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, underwriting, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company’s subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) S.A. in Europe. A division of JVB, Cohen & Company Capital Markets (“CCM”) is the Company’s full-service boutique investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”), capital markets, and SPAC advisory services. The Capital Markets business segment also includes investment returns on financial instruments that the Company has received as consideration for advisory, underwriting, and new issue placement services provided by CCM. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, joint ventures, and investment funds. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $2.3 billion of assets under management in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including U.S. and European bank and insurance trust preferred securities, debt issued by small and medium sized European, U.S., and Bermudian insurance and reinsurance companies, equity interests of SPACs and their sponsor entities, and commercial real estate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit



www.cohenandcompany.com



.











Contact:

































Investors -













Media -















Cohen & Company Inc.





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher









Joseph W. Pooler, Jr.





Joseph Sala or Zach Genirs









Executive Vice President and





212-355-4449









Chief Financial Officer













215-701-8952















investorrelations@cohenandcompany.com













