Cohen & Company Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.59 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $2.15 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cohen & Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.37 million or $2.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26473.1% to $84,21 million from $31.69 million last year.

Cohen & Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.59 Mln. vs. $2.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $84,21 Mln vs. $31.69 Mln last year.

