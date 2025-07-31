Cohen & Company Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN):

Earnings: $1.41 million in Q2 vs. -$2.35 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.81 in Q2 vs. -$1.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cohen & Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.54 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Revenue: $59.87 million in Q2 vs. $10.80 million in the same period last year.

