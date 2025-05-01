Cohen & Company Inc. Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.329 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $2.02 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 54.8% to $28.74 million from $18.56 million last year.

Cohen & Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

