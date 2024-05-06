Cohen & Co. Swings To Net Profit In Q1; Revenues Soar

(RTTNews) - Financial services company Cohen & Co. Inc. (COHN) reported Monday net income attributable to Company for the first quarter of $2.02 million or $1.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.64 million or $1.77 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted pre-tax income for the quarter was $7.7 million or $1.37 per share, compared to adjusted pre-tax loss of $9.6 million or $1.74 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter surged to $18.56 million from $8.82 million in the same quarter last year.

The Company's Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on June 5, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

