Cohen & Co. reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.34 vs ($1.52) last year

November 04, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $31.695M vs $17.121M last year. Lester Brafman, Chief Executive Officer of Cohen & Company, said, “The positive trends for the first half of the year extended into the third quarter with strong execution and continued momentum from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, our full-service boutique investment banking operation. We are proud to report that CCM generated $21.4 million of advisory revenue and acted as lead bookrunner on one SPAC IPO. CCM’s pipeline remains robust and we expect consistent production from CCM through the end of the year.”

