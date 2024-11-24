Cogstate Ltd Updates on Strategic Share Buy-Back

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased a total of 18,739 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move, part of a strategic buy-back initiative, underscores the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors in the stock market may find this buy-back activity as a signal of Cogstate’s confidence in its financial health.

