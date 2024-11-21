News & Insights

Stocks

Cogstate Ltd Updates on Share Buy-back Program

November 21, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cogstate Ltd has announced a daily update on its share buy-back program, with a total of 64,532 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. The company has now bought back a cumulative total of 218,442 shares. This strategy can impact the stock’s supply and potentially influence its market price, grabbing the attention of investors.

For further insights into AU:CGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COGZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.