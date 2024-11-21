Cogstate Ltd Updates on Share Buy-back Program

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cogstate Ltd has announced a daily update on its share buy-back program, with a total of 64,532 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. The company has now bought back a cumulative total of 218,442 shares. This strategy can impact the stock’s supply and potentially influence its market price, grabbing the attention of investors.

For further insights into AU:CGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.