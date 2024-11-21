Cogstate Ltd Updates on Share Buy-back Program

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.
Cogstate Ltd has announced a daily update on its share buy-back program, with a total of 64,532 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. The company has now bought back a cumulative total of 218,442 shares. This strategy can impact the stock’s supply and potentially influence its market price, grabbing the attention of investors.
