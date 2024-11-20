Cogstate Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.
Cogstate Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it purchased an additional 16,570 shares, bringing the total to 201,872 shares repurchased. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors might find this buy-back activity a potentially positive signal about Cogstate’s financial health and future prospects.
