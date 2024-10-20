Cogstate Ltd Launches New Share Buyback Program

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced a new on-market share buyback program, allowing the repurchase of up to 10% of its issued ordinary share capital over the next year. This move, set to begin on November 11, 2024, reflects the company’s confidence in its strong capital position and aims to enhance shareholder returns. Unlike previous buybacks, this one will not have trading volume restrictions, offering more flexibility in its execution.

