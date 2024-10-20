News & Insights

Stocks

Cogstate Ltd Launches New Share Buyback Program

October 20, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced a new on-market share buyback program, allowing the repurchase of up to 10% of its issued ordinary share capital over the next year. This move, set to begin on November 11, 2024, reflects the company’s confidence in its strong capital position and aims to enhance shareholder returns. Unlike previous buybacks, this one will not have trading volume restrictions, offering more flexibility in its execution.

For further insights into AU:CGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COGZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.