Cogstate Ltd Issues New Performance Rights

November 07, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,333,973 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance as it aligns employee interests with company success.

