Cogstate Ltd Expands Brain Health Assessment Innovations

October 22, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd, a leader in neuroscience technology, continues to enhance brain health assessments through cutting-edge cognitive testing and eCOA solutions. The company has partnered with Eisai to expand its digital cognitive assessments in the USA and Asia, aiming to streamline clinical trials and improve patient care. With over 20 years of experience, Cogstate remains committed to supporting biopharmaceutical research and clinical care globally.

