Cogstate Ltd Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cogstate Ltd has announced a continuation of its share buy-back program, purchasing 69,632 ordinary shares on the most recent day. This move is part of its ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value, with a total of 301,713 shares bought back prior to the latest transaction. Investors may view this as a positive signal of confidence from the company.
For further insights into AU:CGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.