Cogstate Ltd Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cogstate Ltd has announced a continuation of its share buy-back program, purchasing 69,632 ordinary shares on the most recent day. This move is part of its ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value, with a total of 301,713 shares bought back prior to the latest transaction. Investors may view this as a positive signal of confidence from the company.

For further insights into AU:CGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.