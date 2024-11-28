News & Insights

Cogstate Ltd Continues Share Buy-Back Program

November 28, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced a continuation of its share buy-back program, purchasing 69,632 ordinary shares on the most recent day. This move is part of its ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value, with a total of 301,713 shares bought back prior to the latest transaction. Investors may view this as a positive signal of confidence from the company.

